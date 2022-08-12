Reservoir Media (RSVR) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,123.47% -1.86% 100.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 26.84 Reservoir Media Competitors $953.76 million -$70.76 million 43.50

This table compares Reservoir Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reservoir Media’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reservoir Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reservoir Media Competitors 14 146 324 4 2.65

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.74%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.09%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s competitors have a beta of -0.14, suggesting that their average share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.