Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

