Reviewing GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.32 -$3.42 million ($0.36) -4.58

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GigaMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04% GigaMedia -68.93% -7.81% -7.16%

Risk & Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

