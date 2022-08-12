RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in RH were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,763,499.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $18,763,499.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $303.50 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.77.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

