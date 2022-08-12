Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.8 %

RIO stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.