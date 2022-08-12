RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of REI.UN opened at C$21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.74. The company has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.27 and a one year high of C$26.11.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
