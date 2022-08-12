Robert Lisy Sells 71,302 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08.
International Money Express Stock Down 4.3 %
International Money Express stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $934.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.
Institutional Trading of International Money Express
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.