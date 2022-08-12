Robert Lisy Sells 71,302 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52.

On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08.

International Money Express stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $934.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

