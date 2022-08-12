Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $4.50

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 1,300.65% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.