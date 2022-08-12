Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $60.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Nuvei by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.