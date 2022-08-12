Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $404.42

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.42 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.07). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.01), with a volume of 21,360 shares trading hands.

Science Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.42. The company has a market capitalization of £187.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2,075.00.

Science Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

