Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,306 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

General Electric stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.