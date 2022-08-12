Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.35 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

