Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 14,033 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $253,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DocuSign by 644.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,052,000 after buying an additional 352,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.0 %

DOCU opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

