Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,011 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:BUD opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $67.91.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
