Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 456 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

