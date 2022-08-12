Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,932 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

