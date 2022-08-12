Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,455 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Mad River Investors raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

SAND stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

