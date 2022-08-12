Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.91 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.