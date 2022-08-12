Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPL by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.