Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

