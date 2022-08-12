Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $296.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.35 and its 200 day moving average is $288.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

