Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.