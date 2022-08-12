Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

EW opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

