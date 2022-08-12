Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 101,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

