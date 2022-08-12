Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPLV opened at $65.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

