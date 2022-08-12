Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $266.35 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.75.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

