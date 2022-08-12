Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

