Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

