Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,448,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $168.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

