Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,105 Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 10.57% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $31.01 on Friday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

