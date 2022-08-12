Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 23,758 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

