Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 1.19% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.