Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

LSPD stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

