Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,069 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $287.38 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

