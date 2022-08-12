Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,069 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $287.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

