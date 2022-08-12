Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,256 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $501.12 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.16 and a 200 day moving average of $464.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.75.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

