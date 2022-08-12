Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.