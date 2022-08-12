Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after buying an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

