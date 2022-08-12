SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 225,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 694,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCWorx Price Performance

WORX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 81.78%.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

