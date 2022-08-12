Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of SEA by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

