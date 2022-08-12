Secom Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Secom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Secom’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

SOMLY opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Secom ( OTCMKTS:SOMLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Secom had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

