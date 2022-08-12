Secom Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Secom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Secom’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Secom Trading Up 0.2 %
SOMLY opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $19.91.
About Secom
SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secom (SOMLY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.