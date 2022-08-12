SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 597 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,872.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.