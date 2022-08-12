SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneX Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,909,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595 over the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

