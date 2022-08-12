SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $165,000 in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTE stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

