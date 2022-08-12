SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,588,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in VEON by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

