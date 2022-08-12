SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

IAC stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $158.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.