SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Argan by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Argan by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $523.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

