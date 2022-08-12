SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,725 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ACCO Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ACCO Brands by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ACCO opened at $6.83 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $662.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.