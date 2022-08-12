Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Shaw Communications worth $62,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,548 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,687,000 after buying an additional 508,663 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,114,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,324,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,037 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

SJR stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

