Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT Lowered to €104.00 at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($178.57) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

