Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT Lowered to €104.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($178.57) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.